Ole Miss baseball looks to go undefeated at Cambria Classic against Nebraska on Sunday

Nebraska and Ole Miss are the two undefeateds of the Cambria College Classic thus far, and Sunday’s game will decide who has a perfect weekend in Minneapolis.

The Rebels (9-2) and Cornhuskers (5-3-1) have not played each other anytime recently, but Nebraska at one time had a pretty successful program including a 2021 season where it went 34-14 and pushed then No. 1 Arkansas to the brink of elimination at the Fayetteville regional. A generation ago, Nebraska went to three College World Series in five years (2001, 2002, 2005) and have had 14 trips to the NCAA tournament.

Needless to say, the defending national champions won’t likely have any intimidation factor when it steps into TD Bank Stadium/Arena/Field/Tire and Oil Change Center.

Ole Miss defeated Maryland on Friday, 5-1, for its third straight win over the Terps. The Rebels followed that win up with a 9-7 slugfest over host school Minnesota on Saturday.

Nebraska, meanwhile, defeated No. 7 Vanderbilt, 5-3, on Friday then it blasted Hawaii, 12-3 on Saturday.

Head coach Mike Bianco switched things up a bit for the line-up and batting order released this morning on Twitter.

Still personally keeping my fingers crossed for Tywone Malone to get an AB, so he can hit a dinger 450 feet through that weird right field make-shift wall. Sunday’s showdown will likely be a high scoring affair with both starters posting high ERA’s thus far on the early season.

For Ole Miss, Xavier Rivas will make his third start with a 2-0 record and 7.88 ERA. His control has been an issue especially the further he gets into his appearances - eight walks over two starts is not ideal and could mean a quick hook for the transfer pitcher.

Nebraska will counter with lefthander Caleb Clark who is 0-0 in two starts with a 9.82 ERA in only 7.1 innings pitched. Clark has given up two home runs in those two starts, so Ole Miss will hopefully add to that number.

The Huskers bring a line-up with six starters batting over .300 including Omaha native Max Anderson boasting a scorching .500 batting average. The 2021 Big Ten Freshman of the Year also hit for a .299 average last season with 10 home runs, so certainly a huge threat Ole Miss will need to neutralize.

First pitch is set for 1:30 p.m. CT on the Big Ten+ streaming app and site. Here’s hoping all of our $9.99 monthly fees we paid will maybe help them to afford a camera built this century for today’s broadcast. Cheers!