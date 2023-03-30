The Portal Queen nabs a former five-star

Coach Yo just went on a run to the Sweet Sixteen with the help of seven transfers on her roster. Tyia Singleton, Marquesha Davis and Rita Igbokwe all have their COVID year remaining which leads to the guaranteed exits of Myah Taylor, Brooke Moore and Angel Baker.

The transfer portal has greatly altered the state of recruiting in college athletics and just like Lane Kiffin, Coach Yo is taking full advantage of it.

The first big splash of the transfer season has happened for Ole Miss as Second Team All-ACC guard Kennedy Todd-Williams is coming to Oxford. She was destined for the red and blue anyways, just check out her Instagram handle “kentoddy.”

Kennedy fits the mold for Coach Yo. In 89 career games, 70 in which she has started, she has 106 steals, with 91 of those coming in the last two seasons. During her junior campaign last season, she averaged 13.4 points 5.4 rebounds on 32% shooting from behind the arc.

Lineups featuring both Todd-Williams and Marquesha Davis on the wing next year would be lethal as both are six footers that can score and defend.