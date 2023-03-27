Magnolia State Pass Rusher Jeffery Rush Commits To Ole Miss.

Huh, did you know that there are a lot of good football players in the deep South, especially on defense? Well, Pete Golding does, and the new Ole Miss defensive coordinator’s renewed emphasis on recruiting close to home paid off big over the weekend with the commitment of Pascagoula defensive end Jeffery Rush.

Rush visited Oxford to take in Saturday’s Spring football practice, and announced his commitment not long after on Twitter.

As I discussed in my recent posts on Mississippi’s deep and talented 2024 high school class, the recruiting database services are really all over the place in terms of ranking these guys, and that is definitely the case for Rush. 247 Sports ranks him as the #61 player overall in the country, while On3 has him ranked #292 overall; his consensus ranking is around #135 (no, I don’t know why the consensus is different on the two sites that list consensus rankings). But even in the most pessimistic of those rankings, you still covet the #292 player in the country, especially if he’s a pass rusher.

In my aforementioned post breaking down the top players in the Magnolia State, I took a look at Rush’s Hudl highlights from his junior campaign, and came away thinking he was one of the top 3 or 4 defenders I checked out, behind 5-star all-everything defensive end Kamarion Franklin, and roughly even with defensive end/linebacker Jamonta Waller (who is now a 5-star according to 247? More on that in a later post…) and massive defensive tackle Kamron Beavers.

Rush’s highlights show a powerful pass rusher who efficiently fights through blocks and accelerates through to the quarterback. He also lines up some at running back for Pascagoula, showing surprising speed for his 6’3, 250lb frame.

The Pascagoula Punisher (I’m gonna workshop some nicknames, deal with it) claims offers from Auburn, Arkansas, Mississippi State, Florida State, Texas, Colorado, Miami, Mizzou, Louisville, and others. He joins Arizona QB Demond Williams, Picayune, MS running back Chris Davis, Winona, MS linebacker Fred Clark, and Jackson, MS wide receiver Jeremy Scott on the Rebs’ commit list for 2024. Recruiting seems to be heating up in recent weeks, so be on the lookout for Lane Kiffin and co. to grab another commit or two before Spring ball wraps up.