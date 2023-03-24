Picayune Running Back Chris Davis Commits To Ole Miss.

Lane Kiffin continued his full-court press on the state of Mississippi’s 2024 class this week, adding a commitment from Picayune running back Chris Davis. Davis joins Callaway wide receiver Jeremy Scott and Winona linebacker Fred Clark as the third Mississippian to commit to Ole Miss for 2024.

Davis announced his commitment Thursday night on Twitter:

Listed at 6’0 and 180 lbs, Davis is ranked as the #18 player in Mississippi, the #47 running back, and the #523 player overall in the 2024 class. Looking at his HUDL highlights, I fully expect him to rise in those rankings. Dude has crazy speed and quickness, shows the ability to break tackles and keep his balance in traffic, and I love his posture while running – keeps his pad level relatively low, keeps the ball tucked high, etc.

Davis split time last year with Oregon signee Dante Dowdell; while Dowdell gained over 2,000 yards on the year, Davis rushed for over 1,000 of his own, with a higher per-carry average… he also bested Dowdell in YPC as a sophomore in 2021. And while Dowdell has a great size/speed combo for a running back, if you compare the highlights of the two prospects, I’d definitely take Davis.

A few weeks ago, we previewed the top Magnolia state prospects on offense and defense. With three of those guys now in the fold, look for Lane Kiffin and Pete Golding to win a few more commitments from Mississippi prospects over the spring and summer.