Ole Miss Spring Football: Five Players Who Could Step Up In 2023.

Ole Miss kicked off Spring football on Tuesday, with Lane Kiffin making a brief appearance in front of the press afterwards. Since actual practice was closed to the media, and since Kiffin is a master at side-stepping the “talk about…” questions the Sprivals writers tend to lob his way, we don’t really have a lot of information to go on right now, aside from a few quick videos released by the official Ole Miss football Twitter account. Based on those videos, Ole Miss will win the national title, at minimum, in 2023.

In the absence of actual news from practices, we have seen reports that former four-star wide receiver Bralon Brown has officially exited the transfer portal. With only one career catch in two seasons of action, Brown is hardly set up to be a shoo-in contributor this season, but there is cause for optimism. First, the competition to man the outside receiver spots should be wide open, with transfer portal acquisitions Tre Harris and Chris Marshall both learning a new system, and with no other experienced wide receivers on the roster besides slot players Jordan Watkins and Dayton Wade, Brown will have a lot more opportunities to work his way into the rotation. Plus, Brown clearly has some physical tools; in addition to his four-star pedigree, he’s made several highlight catches captured on video in Ole Miss practices.

In other decidedly good news, Lane Kiffin did confirm that Oklahoma State quarterback transfer Spencer Sanders was throwing the ball in practice Tuesday, after being limited in pre-Spring workouts. There was some concern (at least on my part) that Sanders was going to end up being a non-factor in Spring ball due to injury, a development that would have put Lane Kiffin in a really odd position. If he brought in Sanders to push Jaxson Dart and compete for the starting job, what happens if that competition is put on hold until Fall camp?

With the actual news out of the way, let’s get back to the blind speculation! Here is my list of five Ole Miss returners who have an opportunity to step up and make a bigger impact in 2023.