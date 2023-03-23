Filed under: Podcast Rebellion: Basketball is in the Sweet 16! Also we fixed the audio! Sorry about how quiet it was last week. By Juco All-American Mar 23, 2023, 12:10pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Podcast Rebellion: Basketball is in the Sweet 16! Also we fixed the audio! Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK Juco and Whiskey talk through: - The resounding win over Gonzaga - The nailbiter against Stanford - The rest of the bracket to come Loading comments...
