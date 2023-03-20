How far can the Lady Rebels go in the Big Dance?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Ole Miss Rebels fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Sunday’s enormous upset of Stanford by the Ole Miss women’s hoops team has to rank as one of the biggest wins in program history.

But will the thrill of a huge win take away from what is ahead? Can this team keep its hot streak going on the left coast?

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/3S836K/">Please take our survey</a>

It looks like the Sweet Sixteen match against either Louisville or Texas is potentially a winnable game for the Rebels. Nothing is easy at this point in the postseason, every game is going to be a pressure cooker.

In an Elite Eight, there could be a very good Iowa squad, a very good Duke team or the underdog Colorado. I’d put money on either Iowa or Duke, and it will be incredibly difficult again to advance to the Final Four.

Look, if this squad can get to the Final Four, I would say right now that’s as far as I could see them going, but hell, to be honest I thought it was a coin flip at best to get past Gonzaga much less Stanford. It would all be house money at that point if it’s not already - so what do you think about this squad? Does it have what it takes to go deep or even win the whole damn thing?