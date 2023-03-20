Five important storylines as Ole Miss kicks off spring football

As Lane Kiffin enters his fourth season at the helm of Ole Miss football, the program has become known for major off-season overhauls just as much as for aggressive fourth-down calls on offense.

During the 2021-2022 offseason, the Rebs had to replace offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby and defensive coordinator DJ Durkin, NFL-bound QB Matt Corral, the top three wide receivers in yardage, the top three running backs in yardage, the program’s single-season sack leader in Sam Williams, two NFL linebackers in Chance Campbell and Mark Robinson, two NFL defensive backs in Deane Leonard and Jaylon Jones, running backs coach Kevin Smith, cornerbacks coach Terrell Buckley, and major defensive contributors Jake Springer, Keidron Smith, Lakia Henry, and Tylan Knight.

This offseason, Kiffin has replaced defensive coordinators Chris Partridge and Maurice Crum, running backs coach Marquel Blackwell, offensive line coach Jake Thornton, cornerbacks coach Sam Carter, and special teams coach Marty Biagi, and must also several NFL-bound players including RB Zach Evans, WR Malik Heath, WR Jonathan Mingo, OL Nick Broeker, and DE Tavius Robinson, major portal departures CB Davison Igbinosun, S Tysheem Johnson, and LB Austin Keys, and major senior contributors including DT KD Hill, LB Troy Brown, and safeties Otis Reese and AJ Finley.

In short, continuity is not something we’re going to see out of Lane Kiffin’s program anytime soon. So with all these changes taking place over the offseason, let’s take a look at some of the top stories to watch as the Rebels kick off Spring football practices tomorrow, March 21.