Another historic win: the Lady Rebels notch first NCAA Tourney victory since 2007

Coach Yo’s team mentality this season is “We Defend”, and Friday night’s NCAA Tournament win over Gonzaga was a total defensive showcase by Ole Miss.

The Lady Rebels (24-8) defeated Gonzaga (28-5) by 23 points in a 71-48 final. The 48 points allowed was the fewest points ever allowed by an Ole Miss team in a tournament game, and the 23-point margin tied the largest victory in the tournament in program history.

Coming into the game, Gonzaga was shooting 41 percent from behind the arc on the season, but Ole Miss locked down the perimeter and held the Bulldogs to 1 of 17 shooting from three point range.

Snudda Collins led Ole Miss in scoring with 15 points and hit three of the seven three pointers by the team in the game. Angel Baker and Madison Scott both scored 11 points with Scott leading the team in rebounds with 10.

After a 12-10 first quarter, the game was never really in doubt. The Rebels built a 34-21 halftime lead and then added 15 more points to its lead by the end of the third quarter, 49-31.

If you missed it in the headline, this is Ole Miss’ first women’s tournament win since 2007, and just another record setting win for this team.

Next up for the Rebels is No. 1 Stanford on its home court on Sunday at 8:30 CT which will be broadcast on ESPN.