No. 3 Ole Miss vs. No. 6 Vanderbilt: Projected starters, schedule, online streaming and open thread

A three game series with top ten Vanderbilt opens up SEC play for the No. 3 Ole Miss Rebels in Nashville starting Thursday.

Ole Miss (14-3) dropped its midweek contest against Jacksonville St. on the road to snap an eight game winning streak. Vanderbilt (13-5) meanwhile blasted through Nashville-based Belmont in midweek action, 15-6. The ‘Dores come into the game battle tested with a three game series against top 25 UCLA, TCU, and Oklahoma St. under its belt.

The Rebels had common opponents with Vandy at the Cambria College Classic earlier this season and came out unscathed while the ‘Dores dropped a game to Nebraska. Ole Miss’ offense has been clicking at a much more efficient pace, but Vanderbilt’s pitching so far is way much more consistent comparably.

It could very well turn out to be a frustrating weekend for Ole Miss if Vandy can keep its team 3.36 ERA going as the Rebels are averaging nearly 10 runs/game this season.

Taking a look at the projected starters, it is evident things could get rough potentially for the Rebels. The only comforting fact coming into the game is the ‘Dores collective .245 team batting average.

PROJECTED STARTERS

Thursday, March 16, 6 p.m. CT, ESPNU

Ole Miss: RHP Jack Dougherty - 2-1, 5.00 ERA

Vanderbilt: LHP Carter Holton - 1-0, 2.21 ERA

Friday, March 17, 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network+

Ole Miss: RHP Grayson Saunier - 1-0, 5.74 ERA

Vanderbilt: LHP Hunter Owen - 1-0, 3.20 ERA

Saturday, March 18, 1 p.m. CT, SEC Network+

Ole Miss: LHP Xavier Rivas - 4-0, 5.40 ERA

Vanderbilt: LHP Devin Futrell - 3-1, 2.87 ERA

The last time these two squads faced off it was in the SEC Tournament with Vanderbilt eliminating the Rebels. It seemed then that it might be the last game that team would play for the season until it became the last team in the NCAA Tournament. From there, the Rebels went on an absolute tear, writing one of the greatest stories in college baseball history and winning the College World Series. Yes, that happened and yes, we’re going to mention it forever in probably every damn post.

Don’t forget to mute your online streaming or TV this weekend, because it’s Vandy. The one or two idiots who ruin their broadcasts continue to be man-babies.