Filed under: Podcast Rebellion: Coach Yo and her team are NCAA tournament bound Rebs make the tournament for the second straight year By Juco All-American Mar 16, 2023, 9:04am EDT Juco and Whiskey talk through: 1. The season that was 2. The matchups against Gonzaga and Stanford 3. Next year's roster crunch
