 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Changing the Culture of Ole Miss Athletics The original Air Kiffin shirt is available here

Filed under:

Podcast Rebellion: Coach Yo and her team are NCAA tournament bound

Rebs make the tournament for the second straight year

By Juco All-American
/ new
NCAA Womens Basketball: SEC Conference Tournament Semifinals-Ole Miss vs South Carolna David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Juco and Whiskey talk through:

1. The season that was

2. The matchups against Gonzaga and Stanford

3. Next year’s roster crunch

Loading comments...