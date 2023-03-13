Weekend Wrap-up: Ole Miss sweeps Purdue

Ole Miss is a Big Ten team now it seems, and therefore odds on favorites to win the conference. OK, last time we’ll do that bit.

The Rebels are 14-2 on the season after their weekend series against Purdue, wrapping up an 8-1 record against the Big Ten this year. Ole Miss is scoring in bunches, which is prudent as they sort out their pitching rotation sans Hunter Elliott.

Friday

Jack Dougherty made another Friday start in the place of injured Hunter Elliott and did well enough to secure his second victory on the season. It is rare that you win a game when your starter surrenders six earned runs, but when you have the red hot Rebel offense behind you, you have some grace.

Ole Miss scored four runs in each of the first two innings, enough to put this one away in the end. Kemp Alderman continues to obliterate baseballs as he went 2-4 with 5 RBI. Anthony Calarco continued his red hot hitting, going 3-5 with 3 RBI himself.

TJ McCants is the story of this night as his breakout campaign is well underway. The outfielder went 2-5 with two home runs on the evening, although he did strikeout in his other three at-bats. Talk about feast or famine.

Ole Miss 15 Purdue 7

Saturday

If chicks dig the long ball, then Saturday’s contest would have had the chicks swooning. There were 5 home runs in this contest, accounting for 9 of the 13 total runs.

Freshman Grayson Saunier struggled with command in this one, walking four on his way to four earned runs in four innings pitched. Ten earned runs in ten innings from your two starters is not too encouraging, but again the Rebel offense saved the day.

Kemp Alderman added three more hits and five more RBI to his season totals as he carried the Rebel offense, including a walk-off missile to right centerfield. Peyton Chatagnier and TJ McCants each added a solo shot.

The Alderman walk-off came in the bottom of the 10th inning after an Ethan Lege error brought home the tying run in the top of the 8th.

Ole Miss 7 Purdue 6

Sunday

Xavier Rivas had perhaps his best outing as a Rebel on his way to a 4-0 start to the season. The lefty surrendered one run in the second inning and that was all. He finished the game after six innings, giving up seven hits and a walk while striking out six.

What’s impressive about this Rebel offense is that they don’t always need to “score from far.” After a flurry of home runs in the first two contests, Ole Miss put up six the old fashioned way. Also, Purdue was determined to not let Alderman beat them as he was walked four times.

Ethan Lege drove in four of the six runs on two hits while TJ McCants and Calvin Harris drove in the other two runs.

Ole Miss 6 Purdue 1

Season Stat Leaderboard

Average

Kemp Alderman - .390 Jacob Gonzalez -. 383 Calvin Harris - .381

RBI

Kemp Alderman - 26 Ethan Groff - 24 Anthony Calarco - 18

Home Runs

Kemp Alderman - 8 TJ McCants - 6 Peyton Chatagnier - 5

Stolen Bases

Ethan Groff - 9 TJ McCants - 2

Kemp Alderman - 2

Strikeouts

Xavier Rivas - 23 Jack Dougherty - 21

Grayson Saunier - 21