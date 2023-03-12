Here’s how Ole Miss will line-up to go for a sweep of Purdue

Ole Miss baseball secured a series win Saturday over Purdue with an extra inning walk-off home run from the bat of Kemp Alderman in a 7-6 barnburner.

The Rebels (13-2) now have seven wins over Big Ten schools in its non-conference schedule, and it will go for the three game sweep of Purdue on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. CT. Head coach Mike Bianco just released the line-up and batting order for Ole Miss via Twitter.

Not a lot of surprises as the top six spots in the line-up seems to be pretty locked in at this point. Will Furniss will get a look at DH again as he has shown some good flashes at the plate including going 1 for 2 yesterday.

Alderman, TJ McCants and Peyton Chatagnier all went yard in Saturday’s game, and on Friday, McCants hit two home runs and Alderman added another as well. As of Sunday, McCants has six home runs on the year and Alderman leads the team with eight.

The bats will likely need to be hot Sunday as Xavier Rivas takes the mound. Rivas has struggled with control and getting deep into games so far as a Sunday starter. Through three starts, he has compiled just over 12 innings pitched and a 7.30 earned run average, but the stat column that matters the most he is a perfect 3-0 thus far.

Ole Miss’ bullpen has been solid in relief, but 15 games into this season, it’s all about the Rebels offense toting the load and getting wins. With only two more non-conference games until SEC play, the biggest question will be if the runs can keep rolling in against the likes of conference foes and when Hunter Elliott can rejoin the weekend rotation.

But for now, find a broom, some beers and head to Swayze for a sweep. Cheers!