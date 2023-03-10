Most Ole Miss fans say Beard is right choice for head coach

The firing of head coach Kermit Davis led to a frenzy of message board speculation over the next leader of the Ole Miss Rebels basketball program.

Immediately, the two names most often mentioned were former Texas coach Chris Beard and former LSU coach Will Wade - both with well documented baggage on and off the court. Since then, it has been reported Beard is likely the leading candidate according to national and local reports, and potentially an announcement could be made as soon as Monday.

But what do Ole Miss fans and the Red Cup Rebellion community think about the hiring of Beard from a risk/reward standpoint? That was our question in this week’s SBNation Reacts poll.

Surprisingly, it was a closer margin than I expected, but still six out of ten Ole Miss fans are all in for Beard to lead the program going forward. There is likely going to be some work that will need to be done with the fanbase to get fans on board with the hiring and also with whatever negative media reaction there will be.