Coach Lane Kiffin’s yoga class is sold out

Last week, Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss head coach and yoga aficionado, extended an invitation to the public to join him in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for a unique yoga experience.

For the low price of $20 and the burden of hauling a mat and water, people could experience a yoga class intended to challenge and contort the body*, while relaxing the mind in a place where relaxation DOESN’T HAPPEN A LOT.

*I read a story about college football players going through a pre-NFL combine workout camp, which featured a few weeks of awful feats of strength and sprints. They were also required to attend a yoga class two or three times a week, and they all said it was the hardest thing they had to do and endlessly complained about it.

The class is already sold out, as people tend to get excited about potentially fun things, or they want to feel physical pain in Vaught-Hemingway as a change-up from the mental anguish they’ve felt in there a quarter of a million times.

At this point, sources* have not indicated whether the yoga class will feature a football twist, given the venue and figurehead of the class, but it’s possible. Because it is a possibility, I am here to offer support.

*Lane Kiffin tweets

Certainly not physical or financial support, but if they’re looking for Lane Kiffin-themed or Ole Miss-themed yoga pose names, I have a list at the ready. Per the usual, these are free with any Red Cup Rebellion subscription, and I hope to see them on the jumbotron as it helps instruct the class on what pose is next.

Your Lane Kiffin/Ole Miss-themed yoga poses:

Beginner Poses

Pro Mindset Lotus

Portal Plank

Downward-Facing Jimmy Sexton

Call Sheet Warrior Toss

Bahamas Double Pigeon

Bharadvaja’s Auburn Twist

Halftime Wardrobe Change Revolved Triangle

Intermediate Poses

Juice Pooping on the Rug

Forced Field Goal Plow

Inverted Grove Squirrel

Tad Pad Sad Dolphin

‘Sip Side Plank

Reclining Landshark

Sardis Swaying Palm Tree

Coop DeVille Struttin’ Rooster

Advanced Poses