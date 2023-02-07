Here’s how to watch Ole Miss vs Georgia men’s hoops

Ole Miss basketball is headed to Stegeman Coliseum at the University of Georgia for an SEC match up of two bottom half squads.

The Rebels (9-14, 1-9) are losers of five straight and only have one win on the road this season. Georgia (14-9, 4-6) have dropped their last two contests but are 11-1 at home on the season.

Coach Davis and the Rebs badly need to stop the bleeding tonight as the opportunities to gain momentum before the SEC tournament are running out. The only road win for this team was also their only conference win thus far against South Carolina.

Georgia is coming back home from a two game road trip in which they were blown out by Texas A&M and Auburn. Ole Miss lost a tough one at Vanderbilt their last time out, 74-71.

Georgia is currently a 1.5 point favorite in this contest, despite already beating Ole Miss in Oxford previously. Stay away from this one as Ole Miss is bad on the road all while Georgia has failed to cover the spread in six straight contests.

How to Watch

Where: Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, GA.

When: 6:00 p.m. CT

TV: SEC Network

Online streaming: WatchESPN