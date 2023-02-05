Ole Miss blows through Florida on Sunday

From the very first quarter on, the Ole Miss women’s basketball team was all gas and no brakes beating the Florida Gators 68-42 in the SJB Pavilion on Sunday afternoon.

The Rebels are now 8-3 in the SEC after beating the Gators in the largest victory in season history. Not only did head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin break records on the court, she also broke one off the court. This is now the best attended season in Ole Miss women’s basketball history so far.

If you build it, they will come.

Another great crowd today inside the SJB Pavilion to watch the Rebels play.



Coach ⁦@YolettMcCuin⁩ asked and the Rebel fans responded. This is the best attended season in Ole Miss women’s hoops history so far. #OleMiss pic.twitter.com/Vg33rE4B5v — Brad Logan (@BradLoganCOTE) February 5, 2023

Angel Baker continues to have an impressive season after dropping 18 points against the Gators. She was joined by Madison Scott who has scored double digits in 13 of her last 14 games.

The Rebs will enjoy a well-deserved week-long break before the Kentucky Wildcats head to the SJB Pavilion on Monday night (Feb 13). The game will tip off at 6 p.m. C.T.