Here’s how to watch Ole Miss vs. Florida women’s hoops

Florida women’s hoops visits the SJB Pavilion looking for an upset against the Ole Miss Lady Rebels on Sunday.

Ole Miss (18-5, 7-3 SEC) are coming off a disappointing road loss to Tennessee, and it will look to secure a .500 SEC record with a win today. The Lady Gators (14-8, 3-6 SEC) are needing a win to get back into the postseason conversation, and an upset over Ole Miss would be just what it needed.

It’s not likely to happen, however, as Coach Yo has her squad near perfect at home this season. The Lady Rebels are 11-1 in the SJB Pavilion, and Ole Miss has a two game winning streak over Florida. Additionally, Florida only has one SEC road win this season coming against the very much struggling Texas A&M Aggies.

Ole Miss’ leading scorer Angel Baker is only 12 points away from 2,000 for her career, which absolutely is in play to happen during this game. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on ESPNU.

How to Watch

Where: Sandy and John Black Pavilion, Oxford, Miss.

When: 3:00 p.m. CT

TV: ESPNU

Online streaming: WatchESPN