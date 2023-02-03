Ole Miss Wraps Up 2023 Class With Surprise Addition Of Linebacker Jameer Lewis.

Ole Miss wrapped up its 2023 class with a surprise addition at a position of need. Southwest MS Community College linebacker Jameer Lewis committed and signed with the Rebels Thursday, after emerging on the radar as a 2024 recruit just a few days prior. It appears that some confusion with Lewis’ academic situation led other schools (and even Lewis himself) to believe that he needed another year of junior college to qualify for a 4-year school.

Listed at 6’3 and 235 lbs, the former McComb HS athlete says Ole Miss defensive coordinator Pete Golding recruited him to play the “Jack” linebacker position, which is typically associated with 3-4 sets, and is traditionally played by “tweener” athletes who can rush the passer and also drop back into coverage. Being a little presumptive here, but based on body type/skillset, it seems like other guys that could slot in at the Jack position include returning starting linebacker Khari Coleman, reserve defensive end Jak Brown, and incoming freshman DeeJay Holmes.

Looking at his freshman highlights from SMCC, Lewis definitely fits that Jack mold; he mostly plays on the edge in a standup stance; he shows enough power to take on offensive tackles, and enough speed to be useful chasing down ball carriers. Lewis played just one season at Southwest, so should have four years to play three. It also appears as though he’s already enrolled at Ole Miss, so we should get an idea in Spring football whether or not he projects as a contributor for the 2023 season.