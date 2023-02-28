Can Ole Miss’ seniors shock the SEC with a win on Senior Night vs. Texas A&M?

There are six seniors listed on the Ole Miss men’s basketball roster headed into Tuesday night’s game against Texas A&M.

None of them expected or wanted this season to go the direction it has with more losses than wins and the firing of head coach Kermit Davis. Some of them like Myles Burns, Jayveous McKinnis, Theo Akwuba and Josh Mballa have only been on the team for this one season, which for them was a chance to play in the SEC and prove themselves to be talented enough to hang with some elite basketball talent.

The other two seniors are also transfers in Robert Allen (Samford) and Tye Fagan (Georgia) who came in for multiple seasons under Davis. For them, tonight may be a little more difficult as the last two years have just gone so terribly wrong.

What hasn’t gone wrong in the very near memory is the absolute offensive explosion the Rebels had last time out against LSU with a 82-69 win in Oxford. It was the most points scored by Ole Miss in SEC play this season, and its first home SEC win in nearly 13 months. I’m not saying this squad is ready for a win streak, but hell it’s almost March let’s get nuts and pray for chaos.

Ole Miss looked like a different team offensively against LSU, a much quicker tempo and less reliance on the three man weave at the top of the arc to get into its sets. Honestly the three point shooting was very hot, and maybe the team was just due and an outlier.

Here’s hoping the players can go out on a high note at the SJB Pavilion with one more win for their careers at Ole Miss, because other than our players deserving a little success for this season... I really just don’t like TAMU, Buzz Williams, his weird vest making him look like a craft cocktail bartender, or just any happiness for the folks in College Station.