Line ‘em up: Here’s how the Rebels will take the field versus Louisiana Tech

Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco has released his starting line-up against Louisiana Tech for game one, and two-sport athlete Tywone Malone is back again at the designated hitter position.

Malone, who regularly receives a lot of fan attention coming to the plate, also plays on the Ole Miss defensive line in football, and his enormous size and strength is just really fun to watch especially when he makes decent contact.

But this is a team sport, and Malone is certainly far from perfect at the dish. Here’s how the rest of the team will line-up and take the field Tuesday against Louisiana Tech.

Jacob Gonzalez seems to have usurped the leadoff position after two great games in the one spot versus Maryland over the weekend. Kemp Alderman also has seemingly found a home in the clean-up role, which makes sense as well.

It’s great to see TJ McCants back in the line-up and seemingly back into the day-to-day following a death in his family. I still really like having Peyton Chatagnier as a nine hole guy with the ability to get things rolling back around to the top of the order.

The Rebels will start its big freshman righty JT Quinn who is 2-0 on the year with a 5.68 ERA. Quinn started last week against Arkansas St. and got the win going 4.1 innings and giving up three runs. He went 59 pitches deep into the game before control became and issue, so that will be something to watch.

Louisiana Tech comes into Oxford with a 4-3 record, splitting a four game series with BYU and winning a three game series against Nicholls St. The Bulldogs are almost annually a pain in the rear, scrappy, and talented squad, so I wouldn’t expect either of these midweek games to be of the run rule variety.

First pitch is set for 4 p.m. from Swayze Field, and it will be streamed live on SEC Network+.