It’s a Sunday rubber match between No. 4 Ole Miss and No. 13 Maryland - OPEN THREAD

Maryland showed up to Oxford motivated to humble the defending national champions, and Friday’s 9-2 win certainly sent a message.
The Rebels (5-1) answered the call on Saturday however with a 12-6 win over the Terrapins (3-3) with eight total runs scored in the seventh and eighth inning. Ole Miss’ pitching was not good, and the offense still picked up the slack and got a W.
Now a rubber match on Sunday to decide the series will send Xavier Rivas (1-0, 2.08 ERA) to the mound for Ole Miss and Nate Habertheir (1-0 3.60 ERA) starting for Maryland.
Here’s how the rest of the Rebels will line-up on Sunday for the series finale.
Lineup for the series finale vs #13 Maryland #EnergySunday #PackSwayze pic.twitter.com/8DFs1hcddZ— Coach Mike Bianco (@CoachMikeBianco) February 26, 2023
TJ McCants II enters the lineup again, and Will Furniss drops to the eight spot. Everything else is pretty similar though Kemp Alderman and Calvin Harris flip-flop the three and clean-up position in the batting order.
It’s in the 60’s, there’s top 25 baseball, so crack open a few cool ones and let the baseball gods shine down on the Rebels.
