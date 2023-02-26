 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
It’s a Sunday rubber match between No. 4 Ole Miss and No. 13 Maryland - OPEN THREAD

Can the Rebel bats stay hot coming off a 6-run Saturday win?

One Man To Beat
NCAA Baseball: College World Series-Arkansas vs Ole Miss Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Maryland showed up to Oxford motivated to humble the defending national champions, and Friday’s 9-2 win certainly sent a message.

The Rebels (5-1) answered the call on Saturday however with a 12-6 win over the Terrapins (3-3) with eight total runs scored in the seventh and eighth inning. Ole Miss’ pitching was not good, and the offense still picked up the slack and got a W.

Now a rubber match on Sunday to decide the series will send Xavier Rivas (1-0, 2.08 ERA) to the mound for Ole Miss and Nate Habertheir (1-0 3.60 ERA) starting for Maryland.

Here’s how the rest of the Rebels will line-up on Sunday for the series finale.

TJ McCants II enters the lineup again, and Will Furniss drops to the eight spot. Everything else is pretty similar though Kemp Alderman and Calvin Harris flip-flop the three and clean-up position in the batting order.

It’s in the 60’s, there’s top 25 baseball, so crack open a few cool ones and let the baseball gods shine down on the Rebels.

