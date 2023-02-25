Ole Miss will change its lineup for game two versus No. 13 Maryland

Ole Miss scraped two runs across on Friday against top 25 Maryland, so head coach Mike Bianco made some changes to the batting order and lineup for game two on Saturday.

Now the No. 4 Rebels were facing a preseason All-American pitcher on Friday in Jason Savacool, so there may not be need to start the grinding of teeth just yet. It’s still early in the season, and lineup changes are going to happen often to figure out the best mix prior to SEC play.

Here’s how Ole Miss will take the field and its batting order for Saturday.

All-American Jacob Gonzalez will lead things off followed by Ethan Groff in the two spot. The three thru six remain mostly the same with Anthony Calarco getting moved up into the five.

To round out the bottom of the order, Will Furniss and Peyton Chatagnier are joined Saturday by Reagan Burford rather than freshman Judd Utermark who struggled yesterday.

The Rebels will face senior right-hander Nick Dean for Maryland who went 6 innings allowing no runs and one hit with eight strikeouts last weekend against South Florida. Dean boasts a career 11-4 record with a 3.77 ERA, so certainly another talented option out of the Terps arsenal.

Ole Miss will counter on the mound with freshman Grayson Saunier who pitched four shutout innings in his first collegiate start against Delaware. The right-hander out of Collierville, Tenn. struck out five, but only went 67 pitches deep so perhaps maybe will get more of a workload on Saturday.

First pitch in Oxford, Miss. is set for 1:30 p.m. CT and will be streamed live on SEC Network+.