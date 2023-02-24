Here’s how No. 4 Ole Miss will line-up against top 25 Maryland

It is almost time for the first pitch in the three game series between No. 4 Ole Miss and No. 13 Maryland, and coach Mike Bianco has released the line-up card for the Rebels.

There are not a lot of surprises on here, but let’s take a quick look as to how Ole Miss will take the field on Friday.

Ethan Groff has transferred into Ole Miss and immediately become a leadoff threat for the Rebels. He has some strength to hit into the gaps and the speed to stretch a single into a double with ease. From there, the 2, 3, and 4 hitters I’m certain you recognize those names and many runs/RBIs are expected throughout this season from that group.

The biggest upside in the line-up in my opinion comes from the 7-8-9 hitters. Will Furniss and Judd Utermark have already displayed some good to great power against less talented pitching, so it will be interesting to see if they continue to do well as the season progresses. Freshman hitting dingers early on though gets ya boi One Man To Beat excited, however, so the hype train is gaining some steam right now.

The nine hole is Peyton Chatagnier who was a damn hero in the 2022 postseason, so he is a guy who can catch a hot streak and start extending innings right back to the top of the order. Needless to say, opposing pitchers may not get to rest easy come the back half of the Rebel line-up or they may find themselves giving up runs.

First pitch for Ole Miss-Maryland is set for 6 p.m. Friday with live streaming on SEC Network+. Cheers!