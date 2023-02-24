Kermit Davis is out at Ole Miss

According to Jon Rothstein, Keith Carter has done what has seemed inevitable and parted ways with men’s head basketball coach Kermit Davis.

Win Case will be the interim head coach the rest of the season. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 24, 2023

The nature of the news is not shocking nor unexpected, rather the timing of it seems to be odd. This has been a long time coming from a fan’s perspective and if Keith Carter knew this was coming, why do it now?

Ole Miss has won two games in 2023 and two games in the SEC so far this season. They are currently on a four game losing streak with a real opportunity to break that streak tomorrow night against LSU who has been equally as bad, just picking up their second conference win Wednesday night against Vanderbilt.

Perhaps, the opportunity to get a win on Saturday motivated Carter to make the move today, allowing a new voice to lead the charge, but at the very least, Ole Miss now has a head start on their coaching search.

Interim coach Win Case has been at Ole Miss for five seasons and was with Coach Kermit Davis for a decade at Middle Tennessee State. Davis was also the main recruiter for Matthew Murrell and Daeshun Ruffin.

Here’s to a surprise SEC tourney run and new beginnings.