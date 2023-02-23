Ole Miss women’s hoops face Missouri on senior night looking to snap losing streak

Ole Miss women’s basketball will look to bounce back from a two-game skid with senior night festivities and then a game with Missouri on Thursday.

The Lady Rebels (20-7, 9-5 SEC) lost to top five LSU and No. 1 South Carolina in its last two games with both games decided by single digits and the USC game decided in overtime. Ole Miss women’s hoops have never beaten Missouri (17-10, 6-8 SEC) in Oxford and has a 1-12 record since the Lady Tigers joined the SEC.

But it’s senior night for Angel Baker, Tyia Singleton, Myah Taylor and Jordan Berry, so it will very likely be the last game these players play in SJB Pavilion. Baker is one of only four players in program history to ever score more than 2,000 points, so it is certainly a huge night for her and her career.

Singleton and Taylor both transferred in to Ole Miss from Rutgers and Mississippi State respectively while Berry has played in a handful of games in each of her four seasons in Oxford.

For the team, a win is pretty crucial to continue the journey to the NCAA Tournament. Current bracketology projections puts Ole Miss as an 8-seed and comfortably in the tournament, so it would be good to go out and grab one more win to bolster that resume. A final game on the road versus Alabama (who beat the Lady Rebels in Oxford) remains on the schedule before the SEC Tournament.

Tipoff on Thursday is set for 6 p.m. and will be streamed on SEC Network+.