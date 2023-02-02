How to watch Ole Miss vs. Tennessee women’s hoops: Tipoff time, TV schedule, and online streaming

Ole Miss and Tennessee are two of the top SEC squads this season in the standings, and the Lady Vols will host the Lady Rebels on Thursday in a game that could decide the third best team in the conference.

Tennessee (16-8, 8-1 SEC) and Ole Miss (18-4, 7-2 SEC) both started conference play with winning streaks that have ended recently. The Lady Vols were beaten at home by No. 3 LSU on Monday, 76-68, for its first SEC loss, and undoubtedly the winningest program in women’s basketball history will be looking to get back on a new winning streak against the Lady Rebels.

Ole Miss has not beaten Tennessee in Knoxville since 1987, and the program is 8-51 all-time since 1977. However, Coach Yo and company are coming off a thrilling overtime win on the road against Arkansas. The Lady Rebs came back from a 19-point deficit to stun the Hogs, 76-73, which was the largest come from behind win in program history.

It’s been a historic season for the Lady Rebels, and there is potential for more as Ole Miss could win 20 games for its second consecutive season, which has not been done since the 1993-94 and 1994-95 seasons.

Playing in Knoxville is a different beast for sure, and it would be hard to expect this game to be a win. Coach Yo has this team playing some good basketball especially on the defensive end, but for them to compete on Thursday, someone has to step up and make some outside shots to put pressure on the Tennessee defense.

Snudda Collins and Angel Baker have taken more than half of the three point shots for the team and average 30.4 percent and 34.4 percent from deep respectively. The team averages 29 percent from three point range while holding opponents to only 24 percent.

The game will be streamed live on SEC Network+ starting at 5:30 p.m.

How to Watch

Where: Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, Tenn.

When: 5:30 p.m. CT

TV: SEC Network+

Online streaming: WatchESPN