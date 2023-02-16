Ole Miss Baseball: Walk-up Songs 2023

Well folks, we are officially one day away from college baseball again. I can’t even believe it. Feels like just yesterday we watched them hoist a trophy above their heads in Omaha. Alas, it’s time for a new season, which means new walk-up songs from the team!

It’s what fans look forward to most at the beginning of the new year. As each player selects their own personal soundtrack, Rebel fans everywhere will begin to look forward to learning new songs that will forever remind them of their favorite players stepping up to the plate.

With only one day left in the off-season, Ole Miss officially announced their season-long anthems ahead of tomorrow’s season opener against Delaware.

After searching through this entire list, here are this years standout walk-up songs:

Peyton Chatagnier: “Feeling Good” by Peyton Chatagnier

Reagan Burford: “Rubberneckin’” by Elvis Presley

Bo Gatlin: “Wanna Be a Baller” by Lil’ Troy

Mitch Murrell: “Mississippi Queen” by Mountain

Judd Utermark: “Bad Boy for Life” by P-Diddy

Jack Dougherty: “Public Service Announcement” by Jay-Z

Garrett Wood: “Tití Me Preguntó” by Bad Bunny

Cole Tolbert: “Ring of Fire” by Johnny Cash

Red Cup’s Staff Walkout Songs Power Rankings

One Man to Beat: Mr. Brightside by The Killers

Gray Hardison: Going Down by Freddie King

Ruby Draayer: Umbrella by Rihanna

JUCO: Money by Cardi B

Whiskey Wednesday: Lebanese Blonde by Thievery Corporation ...

Bob: When the Levee Breaks by Led Zeppelin....

Two Yards: Mr. Mudd and Mr. Gold by Townes van Zandt...

Zach: 95. south by J.Cole

So what’s your favorite out of the Ole Miss line-up? What would your walk up song be?