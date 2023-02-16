Ole Miss Baseball: A guide to the opening weekend

The 2023 Ole Miss Baseball season is finally set to begin. As the men’s basketball team limps to the finish line and the women’s program looks to make some noise in March, Dirty Mike and the boys are hitting the diamond to defend their National Championship.

Can we say it enough? National Championship, National Championship, National Championship.

Anyways the opening day contest between the Ole Miss Rebels and Delaware Blue Hens will be met by a frigid cold front on Friday as first pitch is set for 4:00 at Oxford-University Stadium and Swayze Field.

Make sure you arrive early on Friday as there will be a pre-game National Championship celebration, followed by Tim Elko throwing out the first pitch. The first 1,000 fans will also receive a replica National Championship trophy.

Ole Miss also announced a number of upgrades to the gameday experience:

Lots of changes coming to Swayze this year! Get ready for the weekend with this fan guide to everything you can expect to see this season!



More food and beer options is always a win in an athletic arena. The new lights will be a fun addition that I am sure they will play with like they do inside Vaught Hemingway, as seen here:

Saturday’s contest is set to begin at 12:00pm and the first 1,000 fans will receive National Championship t-shirts. It will also be the first look at who coach Bianco is giving the first crack at being the Saturday starter, look for either Grayson Saunier or Xavier Rivas to get the nod.

Sunday will be another noon contest with a giveaway to the first 1,000 fans. An Ole Miss baseball koozie will be handed out and if I had to guess, National Champions will be mentioned on it somewhere.

I would suggest taking advantage of the new opportunity to buy your parking passes ahead of time and get there earlier than early as this weekend will full of fun and festivities. Did we mention, National Champions yet?

All three games will be televised on SEC Network+.