It’s Super Bowl Sunday: Watch out for AJ Brown

Super Bowl Sunday is finally here, and fortunately for Ole Miss fans everywhere, former Rebel AJ Brown will be playing in the Super Bowl today.

Representing the 'Sip on the biggest stage



We are behind you @1kalwaysopen_ | #SuperBowlLVII pic.twitter.com/YSUlgecLNV — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) February 12, 2023

Starkville, Mississippi native AJ Brown was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles from the Tennessee Titans in a blockbuster trade during last year’s NFL Draft. Brown was able to reward the Eagles greatly with 1,546 yards on the season.

Brown will also be one of nine Mississippians playing in the Super Bowl today, the most from any other state.

Brown has been a complete monster for the Eagles so far this season, and will likely have plenty of action today for Philly. AJ Brown has had a quiet postseason up until this point with only 50 yards in both of the Eagles playoff games. Consider the Super Bowl his breakout game, they’re going to need him.

Whether you have a team playing in the Super Bowl today or not, make sure to cheer on the lone Ole Miss Rebel left.

Hotty Toddy and Go Eagles!