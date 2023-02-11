It’s a super sub .500 showdown between Ole Miss and South Carolina - here’s how to watch

I’ve got to hand it to Kermit Davis and his coaching staff - the players have not given up on them in a bleak season of basketball.

The Rebels (10-14, 2-9 SEC) topped the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens earlier this week, and now have another winnable game on Saturday as South Carolina (8-16, 1-10 SEC) comes to Oxford. Ole Miss previously beat the Gamecocks 70-58 in Columbia for its first SEC win of the year.

A win on Saturday would be Kermit Davis’ 75th of his Ole Miss career, but it would accompany 75 losses already compiled as well. There is some outside shot of the Rebels compiling enough SEC wins down the stretch to improve its position in the SEC Tournament where anything could happen. A win on Saturday and upcoming home games with Mississippi State and a struggling LSU squad could give the Rebels a chance at a 5-13 conference record.

I still believe most fans’ minds are made up about change needed in this program. Even a miraculous run can’t really salvage how rough this season has been. I’m still going to watch and hope for a win for the players’ sake, because they have put in the work and deserve a few more W’s. Then I’m popping open some cold ones and taking in the Waste Management Open for the rest of the day.

How to Watch

Where: SJB Pavilion, Oxford, Miss.

When: 12:00 p.m. CT

TV: SEC Network

Online streaming: WatchESPN