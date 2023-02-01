 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Changing the Culture of Ole Miss Athletics The original Air Kiffin shirt is available here

Filed under:

Podcast Rebellion: National Signing Day is boring now. What about the 2024 class?

2024 coming in hot

By Juco All-American
/ new
NCAA Football: Texas Bowl-Texas Tech at Mississippi Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Juco and Whiskey talk through:

1. Expected signings today

2. A surprisingly strong class of 2024 in Mississippi

3. The portal giveth and taketh away

