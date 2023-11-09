How to watch No. 9 Ole Miss at No. 2 Georgia: Kickoff time, TV schedule and streaming options

If there was ever a time for Coach Lane Kiffin to shake the label that he can’t win the big game, this is it. A win Saturday could permanently rid himself from that conversation. He got some of that heat off of him handling LSU at home, but this is different.

The last time Georgia lost a football game was the 2021 SEC Championship to Alabama. That is over 2 seasons. The last time Georgia lost at home? October 12, 2019. Lane Kiffin was still at FAU.

Officially, Ole Miss has lost the last 10 games against Georgia, dating all the way back to 1997. On the field, Ole Miss stomped Georgia in 2016 45-14, but the win has since been vacated.

Chaos in the College Football Playoff polls is always fun and Ole Miss has the opportunity to throw the biggest wrench into the mix this week.

How To Watch

Where: Sanford Stadium, Athens, GA

When: 6:00 PM CT

TV: ESPN

Online Streaming: ESPN App

How to Bet

Ole Miss opened as 11.5 point dogs but the line as already moved to +10.5. Home teams typically get 3 points, so Vegas basically believes Georgia is one touchdown better than the Rebs on a neutral field. The money line is set at +340 for Ole Miss and -450 for Georgia and that has also moved towards the Rebs.

The over/under is 58.5, which feels high for two teams with good defenses (although Ole Miss gave up entirely too many points to a bad A&M offense).

I feel strongly about putting money on Ole Miss +10.5 and will likely sprinkle a little bit on the money line because I have drank the Kool Aid and believe Ole Miss could actually do it.