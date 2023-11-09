Rebels in the Pros: Mike Hilton has monster performance on SNF

The NFL season is already at the halfway point and it has become clear that Ole Miss receivers have been the most productive group in the NFL this year. While AJ Brown has inserted his name into the MVP conversation, Mike Hilton had the best week of the former Rebs.

Mark Robinson checked in for a solo tackle on Thursday Night Football for the Steelers.

Elijah Moore caught both of his targets for 14 yards.

DK Metcalf hauled in just one of his four targets for 50 yards, the most DK stat line.

Rookie Tavious Robinson was in on two tackles for the Ravens.

Like Metcalf, Jonathan Mingo only converted one of his four targets for just 5 yards.

AJ Brown’s streak of 6 straight games with 125 yards receiving was snapped against the Cowboys, but he was still the most productive former Rebel on the day with 7 catches for 66 yards and a touchdown.

Sam Williams had 3 tackles and a sack for the Cowboys.

Mike Hilton was busy on Sunday Night Football, registering 10 solo tackles for the Bengals.

Deane Leonard had 3 tackles and a pass deflection on Monday Night against the Jets.