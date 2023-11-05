UPDATE: Ole Miss-Georgia kickoff time finalized in top ten tilt

Georgia will host Ole Miss on Nov. 11 in Sanford Stadium in a top ten match-up with national and SEC title implications with a kickoff time officially set for 6 p.m. CT.

The SEC announced last Monday the two teams would either have a 2:30, 6 or 6:30 p.m. kickoff based on TV broadcast selection, and after wins over Texas A&M and Missouri, the No. 1 Bulldogs and No. 10 Rebels will be on ESPN at 6 p.m.

Georgia (9-0) has won 25 games in a row as repeat national champions in 2021 and 2022. The Bulldogs have also won 36 straight regular season games, so UGA is currently favored by oddsmakers at about 11-12 points depending on which sportsbook you frequent.

Ole Miss (8-1) survived an upset by the Aggies on Saturday, and now the team faces its biggest opportunity in Lane Kiffin’s tenure. A win against the vaunted Bulldogs would propel the one-loss Rebels back into the CFP picture and potentially even into the top four depending on other outcomes.

A night game in Athens likely will be raucous and full of grown men barking like maniacs at small children of the opposing fanbase ad nauseum. It’ll smell like bourbon and bad decisions in the stands, so the Rebels will have a huge mountain to climb with the primetime kickoff time.