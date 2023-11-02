How to watch No. 10 Ole Miss vs Texas A&M: Kickoff time, TV schedule and streaming options

The number 10 team in the country is set to host an unranked conference opponent full of 5 star recruits. Yes, your No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels will take on the severely undercoached Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday in an obvious trap game.

While the A&M fighting Jimbos are 5-3 on the season, they are not a team to overlook while anticipating the awaiting trip to Athens, GA. They have talent, a lot of it and they are fully capable of an upset in Oxford.

The Aggies are led by LSU transfer Max Johnson who will be looking to get the ball to his playmaker Ainias Smith on the outside. Ole Miss will look to win the run-game battle and force Johnson to try and beat them. As long as Dart takes care of the ball and the offensive can continue to pave the way for Judkins to be a monster, Ole Miss should walk away victorious.

How To Watch

Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, MS

When: 11:00 am CT

TV: ESPN (Joe Tessitore, Jordan Rodgers, Katie George)

Online Streaming: ESPN App

How to Bet

Ole Miss opened as a 4.5 point favorite but that line has moved down to -3, so basically a toss up in Vegas’ eyes. The moneyline sits at -150 for the Rebels and +125 for A&M. The over/under is set at 54.5 points according. An 11 am kick-off with two teams that want to win running the ball screams take the under.