Rebels in the Pros: Landshark Sightings!

All season long, the former Ole Miss receivers have been shining bright on the big stage thanks to a historic run by AJ Brown. A week after Mike Hilton had a huge week with 10 tackles, more of the Rebel defenders got in on the action.
Jonathan Mingo had 3 catches for 20 yards on 7 targets (second on the team).
Marquis Haynes Sr. checked in on Thursday night with a solo tackle.
Mike Hilton had another big game registering 8 tackles, 6 solo.
Mark Robinson totaled 3 tackles for the Steelers.
Evan Engram was second on the team with 7 targets, pulling in 4 for 12 yards.
Elijah Moore also had 7 targets. He finished with 5 catches for 44 yards and a touchdown.
Benito Jones had 5 tackles, 3 solo for the Lions.
Deane Leonard also had 5 tackles and a pass deflection for the Chargers.
Sam Williams had 3 tackles and a sack against the New York Giants.
DK Metcalf had 7 catches on 12 targets for a team leading 98 yards.
DJ Jones had 4 tackles, one for a loss on Monday Night.
