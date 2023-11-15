Rebels in the Pros: Landshark Sightings!

All season long, the former Ole Miss receivers have been shining bright on the big stage thanks to a historic run by AJ Brown. A week after Mike Hilton had a huge week with 10 tackles, more of the Rebel defenders got in on the action.

Jonathan Mingo had 3 catches for 20 yards on 7 targets (second on the team).

Marquis Haynes Sr. checked in on Thursday night with a solo tackle.

Mike Hilton had another big game registering 8 tackles, 6 solo.

Mark Robinson totaled 3 tackles for the Steelers.

Evan Engram was second on the team with 7 targets, pulling in 4 for 12 yards.

Elijah Moore also had 7 targets. He finished with 5 catches for 44 yards and a touchdown.

Benito Jones had 5 tackles, 3 solo for the Lions.

Deane Leonard also had 5 tackles and a pass deflection for the Chargers.

Sam Williams had 3 tackles and a sack against the New York Giants.

DK Metcalf had 7 catches on 12 targets for a team leading 98 yards.

DJ Jones had 4 tackles, one for a loss on Monday Night.