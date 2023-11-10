How to watch Ole Miss vs Eastern Washington: tipoff time, streaming and open thread

The Chris Beard era opened with a win over Alabama St. on Monday, but a more formidable program enters the SJB Pavilion on Friday to challenge the Rebels.

Eastern Washington (0-1) has lost some of its talent from last season’s Big Sky regular season championship team, but at least half this team traveled into Berkeley, Cal. last year and upset Cal and likely will not be intimidated by Ole Miss (1-0).

The Rebels seem to be looking to find the right mix of players on the floor to make offensive runs but managed to beat ASU by 10 earlier this week. Four players really managed most of the offensive effort in Matthew Murrell, Allen Flanigan, Jaylen Murray and TJ Caldwell who combined for 61 points.

Defensively, Ole Miss has the tallest man in college basketball in Jamarion Sharp who tallied four blocks in the season opener. The interior defense has clearly taken a step forward from last year, but the perimeter defense lacked with ASU shooting 36 percent from deep. Last season, Eastern Washington shot 36 percent from beyond the arc, making nearly nine three’s per game, and in its first game of this season went 8 of 17 from 3PT in the second half vs. Utah.

Now, Utah absolutely dominated EWU with six Utes scoring double digit points in a 101-66 rout. How’d they do it? Well, shooting 55 percent from the floor is a pretty damn good start, but Utah also outrebounded EWU 48-28. The Rebels will need to dominate the paint and the boards to put the Eagles away on Friday in the Pavilion.

How to Watch