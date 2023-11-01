Ole Miss is No. 10 in the College Football Playoff Rankings

On Halloween night of all nights, the College Football Playoff selection committee released their 10th initial season rankings with Ohio State, Georgia, Michigan and Florida State currently slated to participate in the final four team playoff.

The Rebels are making their 5th appearance on the initial rankings release and third straight. Their no. 10 ranking is their highest since the first ever CFP release in 2014 in which Ole Miss was ranked fourth.

Some rankings that matter to Ole Miss:

Their lone loss came to 8th ranked Alabama.

Their best win came against 14th ranked LSU.

They have another resume boosting win against 24th ranked Tulane.

There are some games upcoming that will have massive impacts on the rankings and the Rebels hopes at sneaking in:

#8 Alabama vs #14 LSU

#2 Georgia vs #12 Missouri

#2 Georgia vs #10 Ole Miss

#2 Georgia vs #17 Tennessee

#1 Ohio State vs #3 Michigan

#3 Michigan vs #11 Penn State

#9 Oklahoma vs #22 Oklahoma State

#7 Texas vs #23 Kansas State

#5 Washington vs #18 Utah

#5 Washington vs #20 USC

#5 Washington vs #16 Oregon State

Needless to say, there is a lot of potential for chaos, and chaos is what the Rebs will need in order to back their way into a playoff spot this year.