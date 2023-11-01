The 4-2-5 Report: Ole Miss cruises past Vanderbilt in the Khaki Bowl

This season, following each game the 4-2-5 report will give an in depth look at the game, laying out the 4 best plays, the 2 players of the game and 5 interesting stats.

In a way, Lane Kiffin coached teams have been a sigh of relief at times. Rarely has Ole Miss lost games that they SHOULD win. Not toss ups in which fans think they should win. But the Vanderbilts, Georgia Techs and Troys of the world.

The Khaki Bowl, still weird to me, has never been an easy contest for Ole Miss, but the Kiffin led teams have made light work of the Commodores. No contest has been within 14 points since his arrival in 2020. Prior to his arrival, Ole Miss was 4-6 in their previous 10 official contests.

4 Plays of the Game

48 yard circus catch by Dayton Wade

Dayton Wade has certainly (finally) earned his scholarship. The senior wide-out has been nothing but reliable for the Rebel offense and he continues to find himself making big plays, including this insane catch on their way to a 20-0 lead.

DAYTON WADE ARE YOU SERIOUS pic.twitter.com/sec5122QZQ — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) October 29, 2023

3rd and 13 interception by Trey Washington

After the Rebels opened the game with a touchdown, the landshark defense immediately shut down any hope of a response by Vanderbilt with Trey Washington picking off his first pass of the evening on the Vandy 22 yard line. Ole Miss failed to put the ball in the endzone with the field position, but did go up 10-0 rather quickly.

3rd and 18 interception by Trey Washington

Vanderbilt opened the second half with a successful drive as freshman quarterback Walter Taylor was using his legs to cause problems for the Rebels defense. A holding penalty led Vandy to a 3rd and 18 on the Ole Miss 38 yard line and Trey Washington stepped in for his second interception of the day, thwarting a Commodore attempt to get on the board.

4th and Goal at the 1, touchdown run by Jaxson Dart

After the big time catch by Dayton Wade, the Rebel offense was facing a fourth and 1 at the 1 yard line and of course Lane Kiffin was going to go for it. The JJ Pegues jumbo package failed for the second time but the big fella remained in the game to pave the way for Dart to patiently find the endzone behind him.

2 Players of the Game

Dayton Wade

How could it be anyone other than Dayton Wade as one of the players of the game. Beyond the circus catch, the former walk-on had 8 catches for 120 yards and a touchdown on the evening.

Jared Ivey

While Trey Washington was named SEC Co-defensive player of the week, Jared Ivey will take home player of the game honors for the Cup. Anytime you looked up, Ivey was wreaking havoc in the backfield, on his was to 2.5 sacks and 5 total tackles.

5 Interesting Stats

2 - Lane Kiffin became the 2nd fastest coach to 30 wins in Ole Miss history. This is also on the 2nd time Ole Miss has been 7-1 or better for two straight seasons since 1961-62.

3 - That is now 3 straight SEC games in which the Rebel defense has held its opponent under 300 yards of total offense. First time since 2008-09 (when I was a student there). Quinshon Judkins is now 3rd all time at Ole Miss with his 11th 100 yard rushing contest. Ole Miss has also had multiple interceptions in 3 straight SEC contests as well.

4- Jaxson Dart threw just his 4th interception on the season, second in as many weeks. Quinshon Judkins is now 4th in Ole Miss history with 25 rushing touchdowns.

6 - The Rebels were 6 for 6 in the redzone on Saturday, which will be a crucial stat as Ole Miss sets their sights on Texas A&M and Georgia. Saturday also saw the Rebels win the fourth quarter for the 6th time this season.

11 - By now we know that Kiffin is not an Air Raid fanatic, but wants the running game to have a major impact. This team is a balanced team, evidenced by the fact that of their 22 first downs on the day, 11 came by passing and 11 came on the ground.