How to watch No. 16 Ole Miss vs Arkansas: Kickoff time, TV schedule and streaming options

Welp, here it is. That annual game where you feel like you should win but like, its Arkansas so you simply cannot be sure. The only guarantee is that this game will be nuts.

Ole Miss is undefeated in night games and at home this season, so combining the two should help. The -11 spread for the Rebs is more a product of Arkansas riding a losing streak and Ole Miss coming off an upset, I am personally terrified of that line.

The Razorbacks will be without star freshman tight end Luke Hasz, who has been KJ Jefferson’s second favorite target on the season. The Rebel defense will be tasked with shutting down the three headed monster of Rocket Sanders, AJ Green and Rashod Dubinion. The rush defense is clearly a weakness for Ole Miss and Arkansas will certainly look to exploit it. Sanders has rushed for 371 yards combined in the previous two match ups between the schools.

The home team has won the last four matchups, so that’s something too!

How To Watch

Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, MS

When: 6:30 CT

TV: SEC Network (Tom Hart, Cole Cubelic, Alyssa Lang)

Online Streaming: ESPN App

How to Bet

Ole Miss is currently an 11.5 point favorite on FanDuel and -465 on the moneyline. The over/under is currently set at 63.5 and while Arkansas may struggle to score at times, the over seems likely as the last two contests have totaled 69 and 103 points each.

Ole Miss SHOULD win but -465 isn’t a money maker. The spread is tough to trust with these two teams, so take the over.