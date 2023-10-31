Rebels basketball opens with four game homestand starting Nov. 6

Ole Miss men’s basketball held an exhibition game on Monday against Tusculum and posted a 85-44 win as a final tune-up before the season begins Nov. 6.

The Rebels are under the new leadership of head coach Chris Beard who came to Oxford from the University of Texas and will have a four game homestand to open the season capped by a throwback game in the Tad Pad on Nov. 17.

Monday’s season opener will bring the Alabama State Hornets to the SJB Pavilion for a 7 p.m. tip-off, and the game will be broadcast on SEC Network+. The Hornets are coached by former Ole Miss assistant Tony Madlock who also briefly served as an interim head coach for the Rebels.

Last season ASU went 8-23 while the Rebels posted a 12-21 record in the last year of the Kermit Davis era. Both teams will be looking to get off to a fresh start and grab a win to start the 2023-2024 campaign.

The next two home games after ASU will be Eastern Washington on Friday, Nov. 10 and Detroit Mercy on Tuesday, Nov. 14 with broadcasts on SEC Network+ as well.

The final game of the four game homestretch comes against Sam Houston State in the Throwback Game in the Tad Pad on Friday, Nov. 17 at 8 p.m. The Tad Smith Coliseum was the loooooong time home for men’s and women’s basketball and also possibly a UFO that landed on campus in the 1960’s converted to a gym who knows?

The Rebels and Bearcats will reopen the Tad Pad in the throwback game that will not be televised, so if you’re a diehard Ole Miss fan, you’ll have to buy tickets to attend. There are VIP tickets available for sale that allow fans to go onto the court for shootaround prior to the start of the game. Honestly, this is one of those kind of a nostalgic gimmick kind of promotions that I just can’t stay away from and already have tickets to, so looking forward to this one.

Single game and season tickets are still available for men’s basketball with most of the seats in the upper deck section of the SJB Pavilion.