Rebels in the Pros: AJ Brown’s one-handed grab highlights week eight

Ole Miss fans who watched AJ Brown play for the Rebels aren’t at all surprised the Starkville native is breaking records in the NFL.

And in week eight of this season, Brown set a receiving record of six straight games with 125 or more receiving yards and is currently on pace for nearly 2,000 yards on the year. Mind-blowing? Yes, but also it’s AJ - no one in Oxford is surprised but certainly proud as hell.

If you missed his one-handed grab against the Washington Commanders, here’s a slow-mo replay via X.

AJ Brown isn't human. Also 12 yards away from having his 6th consecutive game over 100 yards pic.twitter.com/3Vr4J8xWWF — Ryan Miner (@RyanMiner_FFB) October 29, 2023

On his head as the kids are saying nowadays. The NFL record for receiving yards in a season is Calvin Johnson with 1,964, and Tyreek Hill leads the league with 1,014 with Brown just behind him at 939. It will be something to watch closely as the season progresses if there is more history made by the Rebel great.

Here’s a rundown of how the NFL Rebels fared this week: