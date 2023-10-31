 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Rebels in the Pros: AJ Brown’s one-handed grab highlights week eight

Just AJ doing AJ things

By One Man To Beat
Philadelphia Eagles v Washington Commanders Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images

Ole Miss fans who watched AJ Brown play for the Rebels aren’t at all surprised the Starkville native is breaking records in the NFL.

And in week eight of this season, Brown set a receiving record of six straight games with 125 or more receiving yards and is currently on pace for nearly 2,000 yards on the year. Mind-blowing? Yes, but also it’s AJ - no one in Oxford is surprised but certainly proud as hell.

If you missed his one-handed grab against the Washington Commanders, here’s a slow-mo replay via X.

On his head as the kids are saying nowadays. The NFL record for receiving yards in a season is Calvin Johnson with 1,964, and Tyreek Hill leads the league with 1,014 with Brown just behind him at 939. It will be something to watch closely as the season progresses if there is more history made by the Rebel great.

Here’s a rundown of how the NFL Rebels fared this week:

