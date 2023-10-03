 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Rebels in the Pros: NFL week four belongs to AJ Brown

Fly Eagles Fly

By JLew23
Washington Commanders v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The trio of AJ Brown, Evan Engram and DK Metcalf continue to assert their dominance in the league while the rest of the NFL Rebels had a quiet week in NFL week four.

What wasn’t so quiet was Benito Jones’ pregame outfit:

  • Evan Engram remains one of Trevor Lawrence’s favorite targets with 7 catches for 59 yards on 8 targets.
  • Dawson Knox reeled in 1 catch for 12 yards on 1 target and has officially been passed up by Dalton Kincaid on the tight end depth chart in Buffalo.
  • DJ Jones chipped in 4 tackles and a QB hit
  • Without Deshaun Watson, Elijah Moore only had 2 catches for 20 yards on 4 targets.
  • Tavius Robinson had 4 tackles, including one for a loss.
  • Mike Hilton had 3 tackles in the Bengals blowout loss.
  • AJ Brown led the day with 9 catches for 175 yards and two touchdowns.
  • Sam Williams’ only tackle on the day was a sack for the Cowboys.
  • DK Metcalf had 3 catches for 34 yards and a touchdown as the Seahawks saw Geno Smith get injured and did not need to sling the ball around to beat the lowly New York Giants.

