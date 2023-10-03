Rebels in the Pros: NFL week four belongs to AJ Brown

The trio of AJ Brown, Evan Engram and DK Metcalf continue to assert their dominance in the league while the rest of the NFL Rebels had a quiet week in NFL week four.
What wasn’t so quiet was Benito Jones’ pregame outfit:
- Evan Engram remains one of Trevor Lawrence’s favorite targets with 7 catches for 59 yards on 8 targets.
- Dawson Knox reeled in 1 catch for 12 yards on 1 target and has officially been passed up by Dalton Kincaid on the tight end depth chart in Buffalo.
- DJ Jones chipped in 4 tackles and a QB hit
- Without Deshaun Watson, Elijah Moore only had 2 catches for 20 yards on 4 targets.
- Tavius Robinson had 4 tackles, including one for a loss.
- Mike Hilton had 3 tackles in the Bengals blowout loss.
- AJ Brown led the day with 9 catches for 175 yards and two touchdowns.
- Sam Williams’ only tackle on the day was a sack for the Cowboys.
- DK Metcalf had 3 catches for 34 yards and a touchdown as the Seahawks saw Geno Smith get injured and did not need to sling the ball around to beat the lowly New York Giants.
Loading comments...