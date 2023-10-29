Latest AP Top 25 puts Ole Miss just outside top 10

The Associated Press poll released Sunday moved Ole Miss up to No. 11 nationally after a 33-6 win over Vanderbilt.

The Rebels (7-1, 4-1 SEC) have back to back 7-1 starts to its season for the first time in 60 years as another historic season seems to be within grasp. Ole Miss last won 10 regular season games in 2021 for the first time in program history and could accomplish the feat again if it wins three of its last four.

POLL ALERT: Oklahoma slips to No. 10; Kansas and K-State enter rankings; No. 1 Georgia and rest of top five hold steady.



Full poll: https://t.co/7dTTUiSC1j pic.twitter.com/NFCwzgJFoq — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) October 29, 2023

Oklahoma’s loss on the road to Kansas opened the possibility for Ole Miss to leap into the top 10, but it fell just short by only 20 vote points.

Here’s how the rest of the SEC is ranked in the latest AP poll:

No. 1 Georgia

No. 8 Alabama

No. 11 Ole Miss

No. 13 LSU

No. 14 Missouri

No. 19 Tennessee

Alabama and LSU will face off Saturday in an enormous game with national playoff and SEC Western Division title implications. Georgia will face Missouri, Ole Miss and Tennessee in its next three weeks in the toughest regular season three week stretch the Bulldogs have faced in probably three years.

Lots of football to be played folks, but the Rebels still have control of its own destiny. It may be an unlikely 4-0 finish to the season, however, Lane Kiffin has put Ole Miss in a position to decide things for itself and get back into New Years Six status. Cheers!