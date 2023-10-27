How to watch No. 12 Ole Miss vs Vanderbilt: Kickoff time, TV schedule and streaming options

Perhaps you are like me and you just learned this offseason that the yearly Ole Miss - Vanderbilt rivalry has a name. The Khaki Bowl. Is it because Rebel fans wear khakis to games and khaki is kind of a Vandy team color?

Regardless, the Khaki Bowl will no longer be a yearly matchup as the SEC adds Texas and Oklahoma next season, altering the scheduling process. Typically Vanderbilt likes to give Ole Miss fits and while the Commodores did compete better than expected against Georgia, the Rebs should make quick work of them.

This should be the day we see Spencer Sanders sling the ball around and get some Matt Jones touchdown runs in the second half. There is a slight danger that the Rebs come out the gate looking ahead to A&M, but I anticipate Coach Kiffin to have the boys prepared.

How To Watch

Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, MS

When: 6:30 CT

TV: SEC Network

Online Streaming: ESPN App

How to Bet

The Rebels opened as 24.5 point favorites and the over/under currently sits at 63.5. Vanderbilt has played in one game this year that went over 63.5 while Ole Miss games have hit the over in 3 of their 4 home games. Vanderbilt is 1-7 against the spread, their lone cover was a +32.5 line against Georgia. Ole Miss is 5-2 ATS. Vanderbilt has not lost by more than 24 points yet this season.

With Ole Miss likely looking to play reserves in the second half, this feels like a comfortable Ole Miss win with Vandy covering 24.5.