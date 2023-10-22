 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Ole Miss moves up in latest AP poll

The Rebels are rolling with a three game win streak

NCAA Football: Mississippi at Auburn John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

The latest Associated Press poll released Sunday moved Ole Miss up one spot from No. 13 to No. 12 in the nation.

Ole Miss (6-1, 3-1 SEC) has been in the top 25 since the preseason, but the squad has mostly been ranked in the teen’s for much of the season.

A couple losses in the top ten over the weekend had some fans hoping the Rebels would squeak into the the rarified air of 1-10, but it looks like a 7-point win over Auburn did not sway the media very much.

Here’s where the rest of the SEC ranked in this week’s poll:

  • No. 1 Georgia
  • No. 9 Alabama
  • No. 12 Ole Miss
  • No. 15 LSU
  • No. 16 Missouri
  • No. 21 Tennessee

LSU and Alabama will have a bye week before the two teams clash on Nov. 4 while Georgia will play Florida this weekend in Jacksonville at the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party. Missouri also has a bye week before it goes to Athens to play Georgia.

Tennessee travels to Kentucky for a Oct. 28 6 p.m. kickoff. and Ole Miss will host Vanderbilt with a 6:30 p.m. kickoff in Oxford.

