Ole Miss moves up in latest AP poll

The latest Associated Press poll released Sunday moved Ole Miss up one spot from No. 13 to No. 12 in the nation.

Ole Miss (6-1, 3-1 SEC) has been in the top 25 since the preseason, but the squad has mostly been ranked in the teen’s for much of the season.

POLL ALERT: Georgia No. 1 for 19th straight week, 3rd-best streak ever; Bama re-enters top 10; UNC slips after UVA upset.



Full poll: https://t.co/7dTTUiSC1j pic.twitter.com/0cyD8Hx7aY — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) October 22, 2023

A couple losses in the top ten over the weekend had some fans hoping the Rebels would squeak into the the rarified air of 1-10, but it looks like a 7-point win over Auburn did not sway the media very much.

Here’s where the rest of the SEC ranked in this week’s poll:

No. 1 Georgia

No. 9 Alabama

No. 12 Ole Miss

No. 15 LSU

No. 16 Missouri

No. 21 Tennessee

LSU and Alabama will have a bye week before the two teams clash on Nov. 4 while Georgia will play Florida this weekend in Jacksonville at the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party. Missouri also has a bye week before it goes to Athens to play Georgia.

Tennessee travels to Kentucky for a Oct. 28 6 p.m. kickoff. and Ole Miss will host Vanderbilt with a 6:30 p.m. kickoff in Oxford.