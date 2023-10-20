How to watch No. 13 Ole Miss at Auburn: Kickoff time, TV schedule and streaming options

With temperatures set to reach 75 degrees in Auburn on Saturday, there will be no danger of a freeze warning (ed. note: mother. of. god.).

Speaking of ice cold (ed. note: plz no), the Auburn offense ranks dead last in the SEC in total yards, total points and passing yards... they don’t even have 1,000 yards through the air. Yikes.

The Rebs are 11-35 all time against Auburn but 1-0 against Hugh Freeze when he was head coach at Liberty. While Ole Miss won the game last year, the Rebels are just 2-8 in its last 10 contests against the War Eagle Tiger Plainsmen. The Rebels also have only won three times at Jordan-Hare Stadium, the last time coming in 2015 when No. 19 Ole Miss was 7-2 led by Chad Kelly and Auburn was 4-4.

Ole Miss will look to overcome a few demons on Saturday to keep their New Years Six and even SEC West title hopes alive.

How To Watch

Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, AL

When: 6:00 CT

TV: ESPN (Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, Katie George)

Online Streaming: ESPN App

How to Bet

The Rebels are 6.5 point favorites on the road Saturday with the over/under set at 56.5. Ole Miss money line sits at -248. Auburn’s offense is absolutely atrocious but their defense has been good. The under seems like a solid bet in this contest.