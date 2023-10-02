The 4-2-5 Report: No. 20 Ole Miss upsets No. 13 LSU

This season, following each game the 4-2-5 report will give an in depth look at the game, laying out the 4 best plays, the 2 players of the game and 5 interesting stats.

Talk about changing a narrative... had Ole Miss not defeated LSU on Saturday night, the story was going to be around Lane Kiffin’s inability to win the big game. Instead, Ole Miss now has a shot at an SEC West title on the 20th anniversary of its SEC West co-title.

It was obvious early on that something about the Rebel offense was different from the previous games. Lane Kiffin clearly took over some if not most of the playcalling responsibility. The plays that were called and the rhythms created were more Kiffin-like than what fans had seen out of the lackluster Charlie Weis Jr. gameplans.

Whatever it was, 55 points was barely enough to knock off No. 13 LSU, but thanks to a career day by Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss has New Years Six life.

4 Plays of the Game

Daijahn Anthony forces fumble on Jayden Daniels, recovered by Trey Washington

All Daijahn Anthony does is make big plays. Whether its a crucial stop or turnover, it seems that Anthony is always the name being called out. LSU was driving down the field on their second possession after Ole Miss went 3 and out. It was the beginning hint that the Rebel defense was in for a long day but as LSU QB Jayden Daniels scrambled around, Daijahn Anthony absolutely stonewalled him, knocking the ball loose. Trey Washington recovered the ball and Ole Miss went on to score to go up 14-0.

Ashanti Cistrunk 3rd down sack with 2:44 left down 49-47

BIG STOP



ESPN pic.twitter.com/XCvAdzJuAw — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) October 1, 2023

Stops did not happen often and at a juncture in the game where it was get a stop or lose the game, the Rebel defense stood tall. On third and five in Ole Miss territory, LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels rolls to his right and Ashanti Cistrunk followed him all the way to the sideline for a massive sack, forcing the Tigers to punt.

13 yard game-winning TD pass from Jaxson Dart to Tre Harris

You can’t help but think if Tre Harris were healthy, Ole Miss might have been able to upset Alabama last week as well. Nonetheless, when he is on the field, the Ole Miss offense is absolutely potent.

There is a lot of debate about whether he should have scored or went down at the one to run the clock, but personally, take the guaranteed points imo. There is no debate that he absolutely snatched the ankles of the LSU defensive back on his way to his sixth touchdown on the season, a game-winning one at that.

65 yard TD pass from Dart to Watkins, 21-7

After LSU responded to bring the score to 14-7, the Ole Miss offense wasted no time answering on their end. Jordan Watkins ran an inside post route and it was an easy pitch and catch for Dart across the middle of the field. The 14 point cushion would eventually disappear but the confidence for the Rebel offense continued to mount thanks to this play.

2 Players of the Game

Jaxson Dart

Dart has eliminated any doubt that he is the guy for Lane Kiffin, if any doubt remained. On the biggest stage, Dart delivered a masterful performance. He finished the day 26 for 39, 389 yards and 4 touchdowns through the air, while adding 50 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Most importantly, he did not turn it over.

Ulysses Bentley IV

Yes, Quinshon Judkins was an absolute workhorse in this game but if there has ever been a time to show Bentley some love, it was after his 90 yards rushing on 9 carries for a touchdown. While mostly spelling Judkins or Evans during his time in Oxford, Bentley has been underwhelming, but this Saturday, he was a massive reason Ole Miss won the game.

5 Interesting Stats

55 - Obviously that was the score Ole Miss put up, far from the most points in a game by the Rebels. 55 points is, however, the most points in program history against an AP ranked team.

4-6-700+ - The Ole Miss offense has only ever put up 700+ yards six times in schools history. Lane Kiffin is responsible for four of those performances including the season-high 706 yards against LSU.

0 - Zero will have double duty here. The offensive line gave up 0 sacks Saturday afternoon, a massive development. Ole Miss also has 0 losses this season when they score first.

234 - If Jaxson Dart can surpass 234 total yards of offense next week against Arkansas, he will pass Jevan Snead and Archie Manning for the 9th spot in career total offense at Ole Miss. He could finish this season in the top 5 all time.

8 - In just a season and not even a half, Quinshon Judkins is now 8th all time in Ole Miss history with 23 total touchdowns.