Rebels in the Pros: The Debut of Zach Evans

The former Rebels were held out of the endzone this weekend as injuries played a major role, including bringing about the debut of rookie running back Zach Evans. Ole Miss alums continue to have little to no impact on the defensive side in the NFL, while pass catching seems to be their forte.

DK Metcalf had 4 catches on 10 targets for 69 yards.

Mike Hilton had 5 tackles and a pass deflection.

Elijah Moore had 4 catches on 7 targets for 19 yards and 1 carry for 8 yards after almost having his life ended by Trent Williams pregame.

Jonathan Mingo brought in 2 of his 3 targets for 21 yards.

Evan Engram snagged all 7 of his targets for 41 yards.

Zach Evans made his NFL debut with 4 carries for 10 yards and looks to be the lead back for the Rams next week due to some injuries.

AJ Brown continues to put up ridiculous numbers with 7 catches for 131 yards.

Benito Jones had 2 tackles and a QB hit.

Dawson Knox had 3 catches for 17 yards.

AJ Finley was in on a tackle against the Cowboys on Monday Night Football.